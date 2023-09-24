Montana’s mischievous rodents cause three power outages

Montana’s squirrels have declared themselves the newest foes of the power grid.

Over a wild weekend, Northwestern Energy played a high-stakes game of “Guess the Culprit” when not one, not two, but three power outages hit the scene. The star of the show? None other than the humble squirrel, reports the Missoulian.

First, on a sunny Saturday, around 14,500 customers were plunged into darkness for a nerve-wracking 45 minutes, all thanks to a squirrel with a taste for adventure at a substation.

Not content with one day of disruption, these furry saboteurs struck again on Sunday — twice!

Looks like the squirrels are upping their game in the battle for control of the power lines. The power grid might need to invest in some anti-squirrel security measures!