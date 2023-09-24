Journalist names her baby “Methamphetamine Rules” to test naming regulations

In Australia, the land of kangaroos and koalas, there’s a fair amount of freedom when it comes to naming your little bundle of joy. But as it turns out, there are still some limits, or so people thought until a recent experiment conducted by journalist Kirsten Drysdale.

When Drysdale welcomed her third son into the world, she decided to push the boundaries of baby naming. She boldly christened her newborn “Methamphetamine Rules” and submitted it to New South Wales Births, Deaths, and Marriages, fully expecting a swift rejection. To her surprise, the audacious moniker slipped through the cracks.

Officials at Births, Deaths, and Marriages called it a “highly unusual event” and pledged to work with the family to rectify the situation, according to The Guardian. However, it’s worth noting that even if they do change the name, “Methamphetamine Rules” will forever be a part of Australia’s peculiar baby name history.

“A name registered at birth remains on the NSW Births, Deaths and Marriages Register forever,” a spokesperson said. “Even if the name is formally changed.”