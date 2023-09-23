NW Pac 12 Saturday

Bo Nix, No. 10 Oregon slam brakes on Coach Prime’s ‘Cinderella story’ with a 42-6 rout of Colorado

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns and No. 10 Oregon took some sheen off of Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ showy start to the season with a 42-6 victory over the No. 19 Buffaloes on Saturday. Troy Franklin caught eight passes for 126 yards and two scores for Oregon (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12), which has opened the season with four straight wins for just the second time since 2014. Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders was held to 159 passing yards after averaging more than 400 going into the game.

Pac-2 Champs? No. 21 Washington State tops No. 14 Oregon State 38-35

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Josh Kelly had three touchdown receptions, Cameron Ward passed for 404 yards and accounted for five scores, and No. 21 Washington State withstood a late rally to upend No. 14 Oregon State 38-35 in the Pac-12 Conference opener for both teams. The Cougars pulled out their second AP Top 25 victory of the season in a game billed as the Pac-2 Championship. They led by 17 points early in the fourth quarter before the Beavers mounted a furious rally. Ward, who entered third in the nation in passing yards and fourth in total offense, threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first half. He also had a 1-yard TD run.