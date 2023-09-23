Black bear wants Walt Disney World all to itself

A black bear was spotted Monday at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, and it wasn’t in the safari at Animal Kingdom or in the Country Bear Jamboree show.

The wild black bear was spotted in a tree at Magic Kingdom, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), which was called in to help capture the animal. The FWC said Monday afternoon that the adult, female bear was captured by a team of FWC Law Enforcement officers and biologists from its Bear Management Program.

The rare black bear sighting temporarily shut down several rides at the theme park. A spokesperson for Walt Disney World confirmed to ABC News that Frontierland, Liberty Square and Adventureland at Magic Kingdom Park are now reopened.

The captured bear will be relocated to the Ocala National Forest, which is located approximately 80 miles north of the theme park.