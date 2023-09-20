Bull in the Front Seat: Nebraska police stumble upon unconventional traffic stop

In an offbeat incident near Norfolk, Nebraska, local police officers found themselves in a rather unusual traffic stop situation involving a bull. Responding to reports of a “vehicle with a cow inside,” officers anticipated a smaller animal, but were in for a bovine-sized surprise. Captain Chad Reiman explained their expectations, saying they thought it might be a calf or something fitting inside a car.

However, what they encountered was “Howdy Doody,” a full-grown Watusi bull, famously owned by Lee Meyer of Neligh. The officers conducted a traffic stop and addressed some traffic violations associated with the situation, News Channel Nebraska reports.

Surprisingly, Meyer received only a warning, avoiding a “moooving violation,” and was requested to promptly escort Howdy Doody back home, away from the city.

While Howdy Doody is a local celebrity in his hometown, it seems his fame hadn’t quite reached Norfolk at the time of his unexpected joyride, much to the surprise of Rhonda Meyer, Lee Meyer’s wife, who received some unexpected phone calls following the incident.