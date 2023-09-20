Bizarre dance-off lands woman in police custody

In an unusual incident, a 28-year-old woman from Kootenay spent an unexpected night behind bars after a twerking showdown with a police officer attempting to enter his vehicle, according to Castanet.com.

The peculiar episode unfolded on September 10th at 7:25 p.m. when the RCMP received reports of a woman causing a ruckus in the 1400 block of Bay Avenue in Trail, B.C. The trouble began when the woman, a local resident, refused to exit a business despite being urged to do so by employees.

A responding Mountie managed to convince her to leave the business premises, but she stubbornly refused to leave the vicinity. Suspecting that she might be under the influence of drugs, the officer attempted to return to his police vehicle.

Here’s where things took a bizarre turn: the woman obstructed his path and embarked on a spontaneous twerking performance while hurling obscenities at him. Undeterred by the officer’s warnings of imminent arrest, she continued her dance routine.

Consequently, she was arrested on charges of breach of peace and public intoxication. She spent the night in the Trail RCMP detachment cells until she sobered up.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich summed it up aptly, saying, “She came into this incident like a wrecking ball,” leaving everyone involved with a truly unforgettable encounter.