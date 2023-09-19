Wyden, Merkley: $81,000 in Federal Funds for Economic Development to the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced that the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation will receive $81,060 in federal funds for economic development.

“I know firsthand from my town hall this year at the reservation and in conversations with Tribal officials just how hard they’re working to provide jobs and economic growth for all their members,” Wyden said. “This federal investment supports that work, generating jobs in the community while helping to reverse a shameful history of federal neglect and unjust treatment.” “The efforts of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation to enhance their food sovereignty is important,” said Senator Merkley. “This funding will support the economy of the Umatilla Reservation and surrounding community through expanded food related businesses and job creation.” This $81,060 investment from U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development will develop a specific strategic document and implementation plan for Tribal agricultural- and food-business growth, food sovereignty, and job creation on the reservation. “This Tribe is so blessed to receive this grant and begin the journey to food sovereignty and safety,” said Jonetta Herrera, Deputy Executive Director of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. “If the COVID-19 pandemic taught us one large lesson it is that we are too reliant on items being shipped into our community, we cannot survive a longer emergency. Time to fix that!” A web version of this release is here.