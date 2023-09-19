September 19, 2023 Camp Creek Fire Update

Size: 2,055 acres

Containment: 54%

Total personnel: 355

Current Situation: Fire crews have been working to prepare and strengthen containment lines around the fire and that work is coming to completion. Yesterday firefighters completed mop-up to remove any remaining heat adjacent to the fireline. There has been little to no growth of the Camp Creek fire in the last week and no significant fire activity or growth is expected. Within the interior of the fire, some areas will continue to smolder and burn in place with minimal fire activity until there is significant precipitation.

Today’s Activities: Today firefighters will continue chipping and hauling away vegetation debris created from fireline preparation. Suppression repair activities will also continue throughout the fire area and will include construction of water bars to minimize erosion on the mechanically constructed portion of the fireline north of the fire. Crews will also continue patroling the fireline, checking for and extinguishing any hot spots.

Weather: Today will be cold and damp and these weather conditions will continue at least through the middle of the week. Widespread rain showers are possible as a cold front passes through the region tonight and tomorrow.

Smoke: Current smoke outlook: https://outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlook/2c7a8f9b

Closures: Barlow Wayside Park and the Sandy Ridge Recreation Site are temporarily closed due to fire activity. Clackamas County residents can sign up at https://www.clackamas.us/dm/publicalerts to receive emergency alerts via email, phone, or text.Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is issued over the fire area. It is illegal for the public to fly drones over or near wildfires because of the potential for accidents and disruption of suppression operations. Regardless of the fire, aircraft is not permitted to fly over the Bull Run watershed.