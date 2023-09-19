Missouri police chase down loose lemur in unusual neighborhood incident

In an unexpected turn of events, the Springfield Police Department in Missouri responded to a rather unusual call involving an exotic animal on the loose. The call led officers to a neighborhood where a lemur was spotted, sparking a pursuit.

According to a Facebook post, Two officers engaged in a foot chase with the elusive primate, with some assistance from helpful citizens in the area. Eventually, they successfully cornered the lemur and secured it in a blanket.

The police department later identified the lemur’s owners, but revealed that city ordinances prohibit keeping wild animals, including lemurs, as pets within city limits. Consequently, the owners surrendered the lemur to animal control.