Finders keepers? The U.S. military asks for the public’s help in finding an $80 million missing fighter jet

Here’s a lesson for the Pentagon: If you’re spending $80 million of taxpayer money on what is billed as the most advanced fighter jet in the world, you might as well spend another $12 for an Apple AirTag.

You see, the U.S. military has lost one of its stealthy F-35 fighter jets, after its pilot ejected over South Carolina on Sunday, September 17.

The problem is, the pilot stopped flying, but the plane didn’t — and the even bigger problem is that the military says it doesn’t know where it is.

In fact, for all its technology, the United States military is reaching out to Ma and Pa Kettle to see if they can find their missing superjet. A social media post from Joint Base Charleston is asking for the public’s help in finding the plane, as if it’s a cat named Mittens.

If you do spot it, and it manages to land on your property safely, try using the legal precedent set in Finders V. Keepers. And heck, before you list it on eBay, maybe take it out for a spin. You paid for it.