Dog’s great escape ends in heartwarming reunion

After a three-week adventure at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Maia the dog has been found and reunited with her owner, Paula Rodriguez, according to airport officials.

“Maia, the dog who escaped onto the airfield at the world’s busiest airport, was recovered on September 9,” the airline wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “ATL’s Operations team found her hiding near the North Cargo facilities. Tired but in apparent good health, she was transported to a vet and is expected to return home soon.”

Maia had made headlines after escaping from her crate during the loading process for a flight from Atlanta to the Dominican Republic, according to People. The ordeal began when Rodriguez’s travel plans took an unexpected turn. Her visa was canceled, leading to an overnight stay in a detention center. When she finally departed, her loyal companion Maia was missing, and border enforcement officers insisted she board her flight without the beloved dog.

Delta Air Lines later informed Rodriguez that Maia had almost made it onto the plane before escaping from her crate. An extensive search was launched, involving airport staff and even nighttime searches with night-vision goggles.

Maia and Rodriguez were finally reunited and returned home to the Dominican Republic.