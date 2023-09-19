Carjacker’s escape plan hits a wall, literally

A dramatic arrest unfolded on Monday, October 10, as a 53-year-old carjacking suspect, identified as Barton Tibando from Nashua, New Hampshire, found himself in hot water after losing control of his vehicle during a police chase, crashing directly into the Manchester Police Department building.

According to Boston.com, the chain of events began with Tibando attempting to evade law enforcement in a van that had been implicated in an earlier armed carjacking in Nashua. The high-speed pursuit led to reckless maneuvers, including running red lights, ultimately culminating in a collision with a vehicle traveling north on Maple Street.

The van careened wildly out of control, plowing into and dislodging four sturdy granite barriers positioned in front of the Manchester Police Department. Remarkably, no injuries were reported from the crash.

In a daring escape attempt, Tibando fled from the wrecked vehicle into the police department’s parking lot. Confronted by officers, he defied orders, resulting in the use of a taser and his subsequent apprehension.

Tibando now faces a slew of charges in Manchester, including reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, conduct after an accident, driving with a revoked/suspended license, disobeying an officer, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.

In addition to these charges, Nashua police have slapped Tibando with an armed robbery charge. His date with justice awaits at the South Hillsborough County Superior Court, with an arraignment scheduled for Tuesday.