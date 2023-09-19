9/18 Goldendale City Council Meeting

The Goldendale City Council met last night. A last-minute addition to the agenda concerned an offer the city received yesterday on a lot the city owns in the industrial park. It had been listed for $99,000, but the council was happy to approve a $70,000 sale price, as the property has been listed for decades.

Councilors also approved a new committee, as suggested by Councilor Fil Ontiveros:

“There’s so many great people in the City of Goldendale that do things for the community over and over, year after year, supporting our community and making it better and they do it without recognition.”

The new Recognition Committee, he said, will honor the people who volunteer and do all the work.