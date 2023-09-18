Survey says the average home is completely clean just two weeks a year

Your spring cleaning has long since passed and your summer spruce up was months ago if indeed you partook in both, but a new survey says if you haven’t, you’re not alone.

In fact, a new survey of 2,000 American homeowners and renters say their place is completely clean just two weeks a year.

The poll, which was commissioned by Lysol, also showed respondents spend an average of six days a year to do that cleaning, with nearly 70% devoting an entire day getting a specific room spick-and-span.

Sixty-three percent say that room is the kitchen; 57% give their bathrooms the full-day treatment, and the same percentage spend the day cleaning their living room. Forty-seven percent spend that day cleaning the bathroom and/or the home office.

Rugs and carpets top the list when it comes to deep cleaning, with 68% of respondents digging deep on those; the floors were the second-most popular to clean at 63%, followed by clothes at 57%.

Appliances and countertops rounded out the top five must-clean spots at 30% and 29%, respectively.