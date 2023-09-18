Hangry customer takes Lil Caesars ‘Hot-N-Ready’ to a whole new level

A bizarre incident unfolded in Knoxville, Tennessee, as Charles Doty, 64, entered a Little Caesars restaurant armed with an AK-47 rifle and pointed it at employees, all because his $6 pepperoni pizza was taking longer than expected to cook, according to The Smoking Gun.

The chaotic scene began when Doty was informed that his pizza would require ten minutes. Frustrated, he demanded free “Crazy Bread” before briefly leaving and returning to the restaurant brandishing the AK-47. His actions terrified employees, with one worker seeking refuge in a back room and dialing 911.

A customer eventually defused the situation by offering Doty her own pizza, prompting him to flee before the arrival of Knoxville Police officers.

Doty’s actions led to his arrest on multiple felony counts, with a plea deal reached last month.

In this agreement, Doty pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated assault, and his sentencing is scheduled for September 29.