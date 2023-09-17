Smash and Cruise: San Francisco’s first act of autonomous vehicle vandalism

In a startling incident captured on video, a vandal unleashed fury on a driverless Cruise car in San Francisco. The assailant struck late Sunday, repeatedly hammering the autonomous vehicle’s windshield and advanced camera equipment.

San Francisco Police Sgt. Kathryn Winters disclosed that a witness reported hearing a scream and observed the suspect vandalizing the vehicle. Before police officers could arrive at the scene, the vandal vanished, leaving their identity and motive shrouded in mystery, and no arrests have been made as of Monday.

The video, posted on social media by FriscoLive415 with the caption “Man goes ham on a Cruise car with pickaxe hammer,” drew attention to the incident. Cruise, the company behind the autonomous vehicle, had yet to respond to inquiries.

While autonomous vehicles in San Francisco have garnered both interest and criticism, Sunday marked the first documented case of intentional damage to one of these vehicles, distinguishing it from previous protests involving traffic cones. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the San Francisco Police Department to aid in the investigation.