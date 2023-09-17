Piglet’s great escape leads to a life of luxury

In a heartwarming rescue operation on an Ohio highway, a piglet’s fate took an unexpected turn as it tumbled from a transport truck. The Ohio State Highway Patrol swiftly responded to reports of a piglet on the loose along U.S. 35 in Ross County.

Dashcam footage shared by OSHP captures troopers in pursuit of the tiny escapee, a piglet destined for a different journey than initially planned.

“This little piggy DIDN’T make it to the market,” quipped OSHP in a lighthearted Facebook post.

The fortunate piglet, affectionately christened Pearl Pancetta, found her way to safety at the Ross County Humane Society. Despite some road rash, Pearl was deemed healthy and is currently under the loving care of a dedicated volunteer.