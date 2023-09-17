Electronic road sign hacked with profanity-filled message

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Have you heard the buzz? In the Montrose neighborhood of Houston, Texas, an electronic construction sign got a digital makeover it never signed up for — telling drivers to “Go f*** yourself.”

This mischievous sign made its bold statement on Monday, September 11, with a weather update that read: “Due to weather.” But then, things took a spicy turn as it unexpectedly spat out the less-than-polite phrase.

According to ABC affiliate KTRK, Houston Public Works says they don’t operate the sign, however, they are working to find the owner. In the meantime, a city inspector pulled the plug on the rogue sign, silencing its saucy message for good.