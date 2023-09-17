“Cursed” painting sold for over $2K after owner chased by “black figure”

A supposedly “cursed” portrait of a young girl has fetched a staggering sum of over $2,000 in an online auction.

The eerie tale of the “cursed” portrait began when the painting gained notoriety while on display at an English charity shop, according to Sky News. A warning label attached to it declared, “She’s back!!! Sold twice and returned twice! Are you brave enough?”

Zoe Elliott-Brown, the most recent purchaser, told ITV’s This Morning, she had been chased by a “black figure” after acquiring the artwork, promptly returning it to the charity shop.

In a surprising twist, Elliott-Brown later repurchased the portrait and decided to auction it on eBay. The bidding fervor was undeniable, with the final offer soaring to $2097, three times the original purchase price.