September 16, 2023 – Camp Creek Fire Update

Size: 2,055 acres

Containment: 51%

Total personnel: 480

Current Situation: The Camp Creek fire remains within established firelines where firefighters have been engaged in suppression actions to keep the fire as small as possible while providing for firefighter safety and protecting communities and the Bull Run watershed. There was an increase in fire activity yesterday which resulted in smoke that was visible from areas along the Highway 26 Corridor. This increased fire activity was primarily due to interior islands of unburned vegetation in the northwest portion of the fire. The interior burning was well within, and did not threaten, the established fireline. There was very little perimeter growth overall yesterday. Smoke will likely be visible again today as interior islands continue to burn out.

Representatives of the Incident Management Team shared fire information with the community at a Friday pop-up information briefing in Welches yesterday. They will also be stationed at the following locations today through Sunday to provide fire updates and answer questions:

Saturday (9/16): Hoodland Thriftway in Welches, 1 – 5 p.m. & Jonsrud Viewpoint, 1 – 5 p.m.

Sunday (9/17): Hoodland Thriftway in Welches, OR, 1 – 4 p.m. & Jonsrud Viewpoint, 1 – 4 p.m.

Today’s Activities: Today firefighters will continue holding the fire within established containment lines and mopping up to remove heat to improve security of the fireline. They will also continue chipping or hauling away vegetation debris created from fireline preparation. Along the eastern edge of the fire, where there continues to be minimal fire growth, crews are prepared to implement firing operations if needed, to secure the fireline. Aviation resources will be supporting operations with aerial reconnaissance and they remain poised to deliver water in support of operational needs.

Weather: Today will continue to be warm and dry though cooler and more moist air will start to arrive late in the afternoon. Cooler conditions will continue through the remainder of the weekend and in the beginning of the week. Little to no perimeter growth is anticipated with these weather conditions.

Smoke: Current smoke outlook: https://outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlook/2c7a8f9b

Closures: Barlow Wayside Park and the Sandy Ridge Recreation Site are temporarily closed due to fire activity. Clackamas County residents can sign up at https://www.clackamas.us/dm/publicalerts to receive emergency alerts via email, phone, or text.

Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is issued over the fire area. It is illegal for the public to fly drones over or near wildfires because of the potential for accidents and disruption of suppression operations. Regardless of the fire, aircraft is not permitted to fly over the Bull Run watershed.