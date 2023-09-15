From butter bliss to berry bonanza, survey reveals state’s favorite pancake toppings

Pancake lovers are known for their creativity when it comes to toppings, and this year was no exception. With national pancake day around the corner, September 26, OnlineCasinos.com set out to answer the big question on everyone’s plate: What’s the nation’s favorite pancake topping?

Well, it turns out that the classic choice of butter was the top pick for Americans, winning the hearts of 27 states. Following closely in second place were strawberries, the healthier option, chosen by seven states. And rounding out the top three was the irresistible chocolate chips, the preferred topping for those with a sweet tooth, as endorsed by five states, including New Hampshire, North Dakota, and Arizona.

Yet, for some states, the abundance of pancake topping options made the decision-making process a delicious challenge. South Carolina witnessed a sweet showdown between chocolate chips, pecans/nuts, and whipped cream. Meanwhile, in Utah, residents found themselves in a tasty tangle, opting for three delectable choices: chocolate chips, peanut butter, and fruit.

In a twist that flipped tradition on its head, states like Kansas, New Mexico, Rhode Island, and Wyoming went rogue, choosing unique toppings like peanut butter, chocolate syrup, and bacon.

But it’s not just about the toppings; it’s about the pancake love itself. The survey revealed that Mississippi holds the title for the most pancake-obsessed state, devouring pancakes an average of seven times a month. Utah and West Virginia follow closely, enjoying pancakes five times a month.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.