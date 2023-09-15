Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash, Interstate 84 westbound milepost 133 (4 miles West of Arlington)

Arlington, Ore.

On 09/14/2023 at approximately 6:40 pm, Frontier Regional 9-1-1 took multiple reports of a single vehicle motor vehicle crash in the area of milepost 133. Resources from North Gilliam Rural Fire Protection District, North Gilliam Medic Ambulance, Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, and the Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the scene. Dispatch advised the crash involved a motorcycle and had crashed into the median. As resources arrived on scene, bystanders had started CPR, which was then taken over by first responders. Due to the level of injuries, the rider was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Oregon State Police is the lead agency for the investigation, and Interstate 84 was impacted for a few hours as a OSP Traffic Reconstructionist photographed the scene.

A name of the rider will not be released at this time. We would like to offer our condolences to the family and friends during this tragic crash. We are very thankful for the multiple bystanders who rushed over and began CPR before our resources arrived.