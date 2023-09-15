Camp Creek Fire September 15, 2023 Update

Size: 2,047 acres

Containment: 44%

Total personnel: 463

Current Situation: The Camp Creek fire remains within established firelines. Fire crews have been working to prepare and secure firelines to keep the fire as small as possible, and much of the line preparation and construction work is nearing completion.

Representatives of the Incident Management Team will be stationed at the following locations today through Sunday to provide fire updates and answer questions:

Friday (9/15): Hoodland Thriftway in Welches, 1 – 6 p.m.

Saturday (9/16): Hoodland Thriftway in Welches, 1 – 5 p.m. & Jonsrud Viewpoint, 1 – 5 p.m.

Sunday (9/17): Hoodland Thriftway in Welches, OR, 1 – 4 p.m. & Jonsrud Viewpoint, 1 – 4 p.m.

Today’s Activities: Today firefighters will continue suppression actions throughout the fire area. They will be holding the fire within established lines, continuing mop up operations, and chipping or hauling away vegetation debris created from fireline preparation. Crews will also be falling hazard trees that pose a threat to firefighters conducting these operations. At the eastern edge of the fire, there continues to be little to no fire growth. Firefighters are prepared to implement firing operations to secure the fireline east of the fire, if needed. Aerial resources are also prepared to deliver water in support of operations as needed.

Weather: With warmer and drier conditions forecast for today and into the weekend, more smoke is expected in the vicinity of the Camp Creek fire. During the early morning hours smoke will settle into the valleys and is expected to lift in the afternoon. Little to no perimeter growth is anticipated with these weather conditions and seasonally normal conditions are expected to return on Monday.

Smoke: Current smoke outlook: https://outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlook/2c7a8f9b

Closures: Barlow Wayside Park and the Sandy Ridge Recreation Site are temporarily closed due to fire activity. Clackamas County residents can sign up at https://www.clackamas.us/dm/publicalerts to receive emergency alerts via email, phone, or text.

Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is issued over the fire area. It is illegal for the public to fly drones over or near wildfires because of the potential for accidents and disruption of suppression operations. Regardless of the fire, aircraft is not permitted to fly over the Bull Run watershed.