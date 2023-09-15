600,000 gallons of wine flood Portuguese town

A picturesque coastal town in Portugal experienced an unexpected deluge of red wine when two massive tanks, owned by Levira Distillery, ruptured, releasing a staggering 600,000 gallons of the alcoholic beverage. The incident left the 2,000 residents of São Lorenco de Bairro astounded as a river of crimson liquid cascaded down a steep hill, the New York Post reports.

Footage circulating online showcased the wine’s unstoppable flow, sparking an environmental alert due to the sheer volume. Authorities swiftly mobilized, with the Anadia Fire Department springing into action to prevent the river from literally turning into wine. They managed to divert the wine into a nearby field, but not without flooding a home’s basement in the process.

Levira Distillery issued a formal apology and pledged to cover all the expenses associated with the cleanup and repairs. They acted promptly to rectify the situation, including transporting the wine-soaked soil to a specialized treatment facility, demonstrating their commitment to resolving the incident.