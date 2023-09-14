Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office Posse Scout Program

The Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office has established a new program, called Posse Scouts. The Posse Scout Program is designed for youth ages 10 to 18 years old.

A Parent / Legal Guardian must sign a Permission and Release of all claims form for their child to take part in the Posse Scout Program.

The Mission Statement for the Posse Scout Program is as follows:

To acquaint youth and teens with the policies, procedures and rules of the non-enforcement aspects of law enforcement and the Sheriff’s Posse, and training in the ethics and professionalism of law enforcement.

Promote a constructive relationship between law enforcement, the youth of Klickitat County and the citizens who live in the community.

Provide the training and experience to allow Scouts to become members of the Sheriff’s Posse and perhaps assist them in deciding if a career in law enforcement is something that they may wish to pursue.

Provide an opportunity to engage in community service and through learning discipline, obedience and by gaining personal experience, to promote a good work ethic, character development, good citizenship and patriotism.

The Rules and Requirements for the Posse Scouts are:

Applicants MUST:

(1) Be between the ages of 10 and 18.

(2) Obtain a letter of recommendation from the Teacher, Counselor or Principal of the school or home school that they attend, and submit it with their application.

(3) Commit to being totally drug and alcohol free for the entire length of their membership.

(4) Maintain at least a “C” (2.0) GPA at all times.

(5) Submit a permission and liability release form signed by both applicant and parent or guardian.

(6) Commit to wearing and maintaining a neat, clean and professional looking uniform (shirt tucked in) at all times.

(7) Be of good moral character.

(8) Pass a criminal background check (age appropriate).

Training Topics will include (but are not limited to) :

(1) Understanding the Washington State and US Constitutions.

(2) Firearm safety

(3) Traffic control

(4) Crowd control

(5) Theft prevention/principles of neighborhood crime watch.

(6) Providing event security.

(7) CPR

(8) Learn all about the criminal justice system.

(9) Other subjects relating to law enforcement.

A patrol ride-along may be approved to give Posse Scouts an insight into what Patrol Deputies engage in on a daily basis and why it is important for Posse Scouts and Posse Deputies to perform non-enforcement tasks to help reduce the workload on the Patrol Deputies.

We are continuously recruiting for Posse Scout members, so if you are interested please apply.

If you have questions about the Posse Scout Program, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 1-509-773-4455 or go https://www.klickitatcounty.org/1504/Posse-Scout-Program

On August 3rd, 2023, we held our first Posse Scout meeting where applications were accepted.

On August 31st, 2023, we swore in 15 Posse Scout Members.

On September 9th, 2023, The Posse Scouts assisted the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office in the Huckleberry Festival Parade in Bingen, Washington and also worked in the Sheriff’s booth at the HuckFest event handing out stickers and stuffed animals. The Posse Scouts did an outstanding job on their first assignment.

UPCOMING EVENT NOTICE: POSSE SCOUT FUNDRAISER

On October 21st, 2023 at 5:00 P.M., we will be holding a fundraiser for the Posse Scout Program at the AMERIAN LEGION in Goldendale, Washington. At 5:00P.M. will be social hour and 6:00 P.M. will be dinner. Monies from the fundraiser will be used to purchase uniforms and training materials for the Posse Scouts.

We are excited to provide an opportunity to engage with the youth of Klickitat County and hope to get a large turnout from the public in support of the New Posse Scout Program.

