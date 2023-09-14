Concerned bystander confuses yoga class for a crime scene

In Lincolnshire, England, a case of mistaken yoga has left the community chuckling. After a yoga class at Seascape Cafe at the Observatory, a concerned passerby alarmed authorities, believing the final relaxation pose, known as corpse pose or savasana, was a “mass killing.” The pose involves participants lying on their backs with closed eyes, entering a meditative state.

The cafe reassured everyone on Facebook that they were not part of any “mad cult or crazy clubs” and thanked the police for their prompt response. Lincolnshire police confirmed they received the call from a well-intentioned caller at 8:56 p.m.

Millie Laws, the yoga instructor, described the scene in more detail to The Washington Post, explaining that seven students lay on the floor for about 30 minutes in a dimly lit room with candles, as she played a shamanic drum. A couple passing by saw the unusual sight, mistook it for a ritual mass killing, and reported it to the police. Fortunately, the yoga class had already ended when officers arrived, leaving the yogis to enjoy a peaceful relaxation session without further interruption.