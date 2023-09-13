Elusive robbery Houdini finally caught paddling away in a kayak

A Vermont armed robbery suspect, Eric Edson, 52, who had managed to evade capture through a bizarre series of getaways including cars, bikes, paddleboards, and even a stolen sailboat, was finally apprehended on Thursday after being spotted in a kayak on a river, according to authorities, AP News reports.

Edson had been wanted for a store robbery in Burlington on August 24, assaulting two police officers, and multiple thefts, including vehicles and a sailboat. Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad emphasized Edson’s dangerous nature, given his various modes of escape.

His week-long escapade involved fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle, assaulting officers, stealing a sailboat on Lake Champlain — later intercepted by the Coast Guard — and running aground. A tip led Vermont State Police to Edson, who was seen in a kayak on the Lamoille River, resulting in a dramatic arrest after he swam to the southern shore.

Edson is expected to be arraigned following a hospital evaluation for his injuries.