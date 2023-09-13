Dad’s Designated Driver: 10-year-old leads Arizona troopers on chase

Arizona state troopers made a startling discovery when they pulled over a vehicle driven by a 10-year-old boy, leading to the arrest of the child’s father on multiple charges.

The incident unfolded when a vigilant driver noticed a red pickup truck swerving and speeding, according to The Mirror. Upon arriving at the scene, a trooper attempted to stop the vehicle due to an unsafe lane change, sparking a brief chase. The pursuit concluded when the young driver pulled over in the right emergency lane.

To the troopers’ astonishment, it was confirmed that the 10-year-old had been behind the wheel, with his father, 49-year-old Alvaro Alvarez of Phoenix, seated in the passenger’s seat holding an open container of alcohol. Alvarez was subsequently arrested and now faces a slew of charges, including assault, crimes against children, and two counts of driving under the influence. He has been booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office jail.