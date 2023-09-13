Crime Pays: Stream your way to a paycheck with MagellanTV’s true crime binge-watching gig

MagellanTV, the popular streaming network, is back with an irresistible job offer for true crime enthusiasts. They’ve announced an exciting opportunity for applicants to earn $2,400 by binge-watching true crime documentaries and sharing their experiences.

The company’s website proudly declares, “Crime doesn’t sleep…but it pays,” marking the fourth year they’ve sought a dedicated viewer. Not only will the chosen viewer stream true crime for 24 hours straight, they’ll also document the ordeal on social media, “so everyone will see if they can hack it… or not.”

Aspiring true crime connoisseurs have until 5 p.m. ET on Monday, April 18, to submit their applications. The lucky winner selected for this coveted position will receive the enviable prize of free MagellanTV membership for an entire year and $2,400. 100 runner-ups will also be gifted a 3-month membership of MagellanTV.