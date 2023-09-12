Three-legged bear crashes party, drinks White Claws

A three-legged bear recently decided to grace a Florida family with its presence and a taste for the finer things in life.

Joseph Diglio, a 13-year-old resident, was minding his own business when the family dog’s frantic barking turned his attention to the unexpected guest. This bear, fondly known as Tripod among neighbors, was determined to party.

Security cameras captured the bear’s daring break-in as it busted through the lanai screen. Inside, the bear helped himself to fish food before moving on to raid the fridge for not one, not two, but three White Claws!

“He ate the fish food we had outside next to our fish tank and then proceeded to the bar,” Faneite-Diglio told WESH. “He took three White Claws, drank, and left very happy. His favorite flavor is mango and strawberry.”

Joseph, wisely fearing an encore performance, promptly locked all doors, ensuring Tripod couldn’t crash their indoor soirée.

Despite the chaos, the family remains remarkably chill about it all. “We respect their habitat as much as we can,” said Josaury Faneite-Diglio. Tripod, the party animal bear, has left his mark, both in fun and a hole in their screen.