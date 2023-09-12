Red Velvet Oreos are making a comeback

Oreo enthusiasts have reason to rejoice as the beloved cookie brand answers the pleas of fans by reintroducing a long-awaited favorite flavor. On September 12, store shelves will once again be adorned with the much-anticipated Oreo red velvet sandwich cookies, according to a press release obtained by ABC affiliate WHTM.

The decision to bring back this “most requested” flavor comes after a three-year hiatus, during which fervent customers clamored for its return. These limited-edition cookies are a delightful combination of cream cheese creme sandwiched between red-colored, red velvet-flavored cookies.

The clamor for red velvet Oreos reached its peak earlier this year when the official Oreo Instagram account posted a recipe for red velvet cookies adorned with Oreo toppings. In response, followers inundated the video with impassioned requests for the return of red velvet Oreos.

In the days leading up to this exciting announcement, Oreo teased its devoted fan base with tantalizing posts, dropping subtle hints about the impending flavor release. These teasers included videos featuring an array of red-themed items and a delectable red velvet cheesecake recipe graced with an Oreo crust.