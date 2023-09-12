Hold onto your lactose intolerance, folks, because the American Dairy Association North East just pulled off a dairy demolition of epic proportions at the New York State Fairgrounds! The 800-pound butter sculpture, sculpted with love and butter churned by O-AT-KA Milk Products — which was unfit for human consumption — is bidding farewell to its fairground fame.

But fear not, this creamy masterpiece won’t be wasted. Noblehurst Farms in Pavilion, N.Y., is stepping in to save the day. They’ll be teaming up with the Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners to recycle the buttery behemoth. How, you ask? Well, they’re going to toss it into a magical butter-to-energy digester, along with other food waste from local institutions. It’ll be transformed into enough electricity to power the entire farm, their on-site creamery, and even a few lucky homes for a whole year.

Jack Klapper, co-owner of Noblehurst Farms, proudly declared, “We’re turning butter into power, folks!” And this isn’t their first rodeo. They’ve been recycling the fair’s buttery art for eight years straight. It’s no wonder they’ve earned national recognition for their food waste-diverting superhero antics.