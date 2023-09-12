Florida man posts stolen Mercedes joyride on social media, lands in jail

We’ve got ourselves a contender for the title of “Florida’s Least Subtle Criminal.” Meet Nicholas Coffey, the man who decided to take his alleged crime spree to the digital age and flaunt it on social media.

According to the New York Post, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Coffey allegedly used a stolen Mercedes-Benz as his getaway vehicle during a string of break-ins in Deltona.

Security cameras caught him red-handed alongside a partner in crime, both decked out in face coverings and gloves. But it didn’t take Sherlock Holmes to figure out who was behind the shenanigans with Coffey’s “distinct face and neck tattoos.”

And if that wasn’t enough, Coffey proudly posted about his “new” Mercedes-Benz on social media.

In a surprising twist, Coffey didn’t deny his online alter ego when confronted, but conveniently omitted any confession to the actual crimes. He now finds himself behind bars on a laundry list of charges, all while the identity of his partner in crime remains a mystery.