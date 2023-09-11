Delta flight’s unforgettable U-turn: A messy situation at 30,000 feet

A Delta flight bound for Barcelona from Atlanta encountered an unexpected setback when it had to reverse course due to a passenger’s medical emergency. The emergency? A passenger on board had diarrhea, which was deemed a “biohazard issue,” as revealed by the pilot in an audio transmission.

According to Business Insider, the flight was two hours into its trek before turning around. Delta confirmed the incident, describing it as a “medical issue” and expressing apologies for the disruption to passengers’ travel plans.

After an approximately eight-hour delay, the flight resumed its journey to Barcelona.