Chinese company introduces remote kissing gadget for lovebirds apart

A unique solution has emerged for long-distance couples yearning for intimacy – a remote kissing device pioneered by the Changzhou Vocational Institute of Mechatronic Technology in China.

This remote kiss device deploys silicone lips to faithfully mimic the sensations of a kiss, encompassing pressure, movement, and even temperature. Through a synchronized smartphone app, users can send and receive these technologically transmitted kisses.

Jiang Zhongli, the brain behind the invention, shared that his inspiration stemmed from a personal long-distance relationship during university, according to China’s Global Times.