NW College Football

Nix, No. 13 Oregon rally past Texas Tech 38-30 as Shough loses to former team

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns, Jeffrey Bassa had a 45-yard interception return for a score in the final minute and No. 13 Oregon rallied for a 38-30 victory over Texas Tech. Tyler Shough threw for three TDs and ran for 101 yards and another score against his former team. It wasn’t enough to extend the Red Raiders’ school-record 23-game winning streak in home openers. The Ducks had twice rallied in the fourth quarter behind Nix, who led a pair of drives to go-ahead field goals. Shough was trying to answer for a second time with a drive to a field goal when Brandon Dorlus hit Shough as he was throwing. The ball went straight to Bassa for the easy score.

Michael Penix Jr. throws 3 more TD passes, No. 8 Washington routs Tulsa 43-10

SEATTLE (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw three more touchdown passes, wide receivers Rome Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk both ran for touchdowns on reverses, and No. 8 Washington cruised past Tulsa 43-10. Washington warmed up for next week’s big non-conference road game at Michigan State with another big game from its star quarterback, but an overall performance by the Huskies that was sloppy at times. Penix was 28 of 38 for 409 yards. He completed passes to 10 different receivers with Jalen McMillan having the biggest game with eight receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown. Washington won its ninth straight game dating to last season.

Martinez gets No. 16 Oregon State going in 55-7 win over UC Davis

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Damien Martinez ran for a 64-yard touchdown on Oregon State’s first offensive play, setting the tone in the 16th-ranked Beavers’ 55-7 victory over UC Davis. Silas Bolden had a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown, and a 22-yard scoring reception in the second quarter as Oregon State (2-0) extended its 14-0 first-quarter lead to 38-0 at halftime. Lan Larison had a 38-yard run on the game’s opening drive for the Aggies (1-1), but that accounted for the majority of their offensive production in the first half. The drive ended when linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold Jr. intercepted Miles Hastings’ tipped pass, and Oregon State scored on the next play. The Beavers had 450 total yards to 166 for UC Davis, which scored a touchdown with 5:06 remaining to avoid a shutout.

Facing uncertain future, Washington State upsets No. 19 Wisconsin 31-22

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Cameron Ward passed for 212 yards and two touchdowns and added another 43 yards rushing, Nakia Watson scored on a 1-yard run with 5:30 remaining and Washington State upset No. 19 Wisconsin 31-22 on Saturday night. Ward scrambled for runs of 23 yards and 14 yards during a pivotal fourth-quarter drive to help the Cougars (2-0) avoid a second-half meltdown and beat the Badgers (1-1) for the second straight season. Watson capped the drive with his 1-yard plunge. Washington State (2-0) hosted its first Power Five nonconference opponent since 1998 and played its first home game since the collapse of the Pac-12. Washington State put on a show in the first half to race to a 24-6 lead.

Andrew Peasley throws 3 TD passes to lead Wyoming to 31-17 win against Portland State

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Andrew Peasley threw three touchdown passes to lead Wyoming to a 31-17 victory over Portland State. Wyoming (2-0), which upset Texas Tech 35-34 in double-overtime at home in a season opener, faced Portland State (0-2) for the first time and put up 371 yards of offense while holding the Vikings scoreless for most of the second half. Peasley completed 11 of 16 passes for 201 yards. Ayir Asante had a pair of touchdown catches and finished with 78 yards receiving. Dante Chachere was 22-of-38 passing for 214 yards with a touchdown pass and a 2-yard scoring run for Portland State.