Nebraska police pull over car with unexpected passenger — a bull

A peculiar traffic incident unfolded in the heart of northeast Nebraska as police stopped a car with an unusual passenger onboard: a bull.

AP News reports that the modified Ford Crown Victoria, driven by Lee Meyer, had raised eyebrows as it cruised down the city’s main highway in Norfolk, Nebraska. With half of the windshield and roof removed, the vehicle was uniquely equipped to accommodate Howdy Doody, a Watusi bull. Howdy Doody’s ride included a yellow metal cattle gate serving as the door and a set of longhorns adorning the hood.

Captured in a video that swiftly spread online, the traffic stop revealed that Howdy Doody’s unconventional travel arrangements had earned Meyer recognition, having been judged the Best Car Entry in a local parade. The motive behind the bull’s road trip remains a mystery, as Meyer’s wife, Rhonda, shared that Howdy Doody had been a cherished companion for years.