Volleyball gathering busted as secret gambling operation

Who knew that a simple game of volleyball could serve up some serious trouble? Police in Milford, Massachusetts have uncovered what was thought to be a friendly gathering of volleyball enthusiasts, only to reveal a full-fledged gambling extravaganza.

Pictures obtained from the scene show cash and cards scattered like confetti on a picnic table, alongside a secret concession stand armed with a fryolator and stash of alcohol, according to Boston 7 News. Deputy Chief Robbie Tusino of the Milford Police Department chimed in, “There’s better ways to make money.”

With two arrests, including the homeowner, and a whopping $10,000 seizure, it seems the party was way out of hand. Neighbors even lamented the traffic jams caused by the event.

This volley of events was cracked open by a confidential informant. One suspect’s court date is scheduled for Friday.