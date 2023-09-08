Rampaging goats startle residents in late-night stampede

A chaotic scene unfolded in Corte Madera’s Ring Mountain neighborhood as a resident’s home security camera documented a thrilling spectacle — a massive goat stampede on the loose.

Kristen Slowe, a California local, captured the breathtaking event on her Nest camera, revealing hundreds of goats dashing past her house during the late hours, per ABC affiliate KGO. These voracious grazers indulged in local vegetation, creating noise that disrupted residents and their pets from their slumber.

It’s unclear how the goats escaped, but they were corralled back into their pen by a goat herder and dog.