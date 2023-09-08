Landscaper’s creative defense leads to high-speed mail theft chase

One man came up with a clever way to deter mail thieves and it involved a makeshift paintball gun.

Positioned atop his business’s roof, Jake Klein told ABC affiliate WISN 12 he waited for the culprits and, upon spotting a familiar vehicle linked to previous mail thefts, he hurled a homemade paintball onto their white Jeep.

Waukesha police, already investigating stolen mail, noticed the splattered Jeep and attempted a traffic stop. However, the driver evaded officers, leading them on an adrenaline-fueled chase that spanned over 8 miles, clocking speeds of 123 mph.

The pursuit culminated in a tactical maneuver by law enforcement to immobilize the fleeing vehicle. Dashcam footage reveals the Jeep, its side adorned with the telltale pink paint. The 28-year-old driver, Michael White of Blue Island, Illinois, was apprehended. The police discovered a stash of mail in the vehicle.

White faces felony charges of evading officers and property damage, along with a misdemeanor count of mail theft.