Truck and Boat Trailer go into the Columbia River

On Wednesday, Sept 6th the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office Dive Rescue / Recovery Team

was requested by the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Enforcement to respond to the In-Lieu site at

MP 66 – I84 for a submerged vehicle leaking fuel. The original report stated that the occupants were able to make it to shore before it sank, but that information had not been verified. In approx. 17 feet of water, divers located a full size pickup hooked up to a boat trailer. The truck was emerged in milfoil, so it had to be removed to verify that no occupants were inside. The truck and trailer were removed by Guzman Brothers Tow Company out of Hood River. Intertribal Fisheries Officers will be conducting follow up on the situation.

Photo from the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page: