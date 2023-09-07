Sherman County Sheriff Office Deputies responded to a report of a missing man near Giles French Park in Rufus

On 9/2/23 around 2304 hours, Sherman County Sheriff Office Deputies responded to a report of a missing 75-year-old man near Giles French Park in Rufus.

His boat was located adrift in the Columbia River with nobody on board. Initial investigation suggested that the male jumped into the Columbia River to recover an item.

Deputies were able to recover the submerged body around midnight at the Giles French boat launch. Next of kin were notified and this has since been turned over to the Medical Examiner for further investigation.