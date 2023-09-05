City of The Dalles Police: Suspicious Death

Notable Event- Suspicious Death

On Sunday September 3rd at 11:55am, The Dalles Police Department was alerted to a deceased person at a local motel at 609 Cherry Heights Road. Patrol Officers responded and determined that the death was suspicious, and requested Detective support.

City Detectives arrived and processed the scene. The deceased person is a thirty-three (33) year old female from Portland. The family of the deceased female has been notified of her passing.

Detectives determined a thirty-two (32) year old male, resident of Central Oregon, rented the room. He has become a possible person of interest. This individual had contact with Deschutes County Sheriff’s Deputies on September 3rd, and was taken into custody on charges unrelated to the death.

The Dalles Police Department is working closely with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Department and the Wasco County District Attorney’s Office. The complex investigation into the cause of death is ongoing. Any further information will be released by the District Attorney’s Office. The Dalles Police and Wasco County District Attorney’s Office offer sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased.