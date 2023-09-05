Another Traffic Stop leads to Another Convicted Felon with a Weapon

True to form our Officer’s are out on patrol being vigilant. So here we go with one of our more recent criminal interdictions:

On September 1st, 2023 an Officer with the Hood River City Police Department initiated a stop of a vehicle for a traffic violation. During the course of the stop the driver was discovered to have a criminally suspended license (ORS 811.182). After the driver was taken into custody a vehicle inventory was conducted. Located in the vehicle was a loaded (30 rounds of ammunition) Kel-Tec .22 caliber pistol. The driver, after a criminal history check was discovered to be a convicted felon. Like our previous post mentioned, felons are not allowed to possess firearms. The driver was eventually transported to NORCOR where they were lodged on the charges of driving while criminally suspended and felon in possession of a firearm.

Using the Departments core values as our guide, our Officers are committed to providing a proactive level of service to reduce crime, protect those who live, work and visit our community.

Photo from Hood River Police Department Facebook page: