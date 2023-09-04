HRPD: Traffic Stop Leads to Felon in Possession and Under the Influence

An Officer with the Hood River City Police Department conducted an enforcement stop of a vehicle for a traffic violation. During the course of the Officer’s contact with the driver, there were several signs of what the Officer through their training and experience reasonably believed to be impairment. After field sobriety tests were concluded the suspect was taken into custody on suspicion of DUII-Controlled Substance. During a search of the vehicle, located underneath the drivers’ seat, well within the suspect’s immediate reach, was a loaded 9mm pistol, with an extended magazine. The driver was later confirmed to be a convicted felon.

Our Officer’s often find themselves in situations which could take a turn for the worse without warning. We are proud to have a department of dedicated, well trained and vigilant Officer’s who show-up to do their part and help protect our community. As always our Officer’s are thankful to be part of such a supportive community, which values the sacrifices each Officer makes on a daily basis.

As an aside, in respect to felons being in possession of a firearm, it is not permissible under Oregon Revised Statute 166.270. The following are what the potential penalties one could face if apprehended:

Felon in possession of a firearm is a Class C felony, which carries a maximum possible penalty of 5 years in state prison and a $125,000 fine.

