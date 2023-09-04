Camp Creek Fire Daily Update Monday September 4

The camp Creek Fire is 1902 acres and has 540 personnel and is 11% contained.

Weather, Fire Behavior and Safety:

Temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 60 degrees today, a generally cool and cloudy day. Winds are moving from the west in an easterly direction and may continue this trend through the next week. In the coming days, weather is expected to get warmer and drier with a 5% chance of rain.

Fire behavior continues to mimic previous days with creeping, smoldering, and small pockets of flames where wind, heat and upslope conditions meet. An increased use of heavy equipment and chainsaws poeses another safety hazard to firefighters in addition to silently falling trees and burning snags.

Operations:

South to southeast of the fire, between the fire’s perimeter and Forest Road 14, firefighters are using large equipment to construct fireline.

In the green pockets between Forest Roads 12 and 14, adjacent to the fire, crews continue firing operations where conditions are favorable. Firing operations refers to firefighters burning off small pockets of vegetation to reduce the amount of available fuel along the fire’s perimeter.

In addition to firing operations, crews are limbing and thinning trees and improving old logging roads. This work will create a fuel break and reduce ladder fuels. Ladder fuels refers to smaller trees and the lower limbs of trees, lichen, moss, and shrubs. Removing these ladder fuels reduces the chance of fire climbing into the canopies of the larger trees.

Along Forest Road 12, firefighters used chainsaws and chipped “slash,” cut brush and woody material, to remove vegetation. Firefighters are also using large chippers to reduce this material to wood chips. They then move these burnable materials into the “green” or unburned side of the control line, distributing it outside of the fire area where it’s unlikely to ignite. A secure fireline will have no burnable vegetation adjacent to it so a ground fire cannot cross it.

Today, fire information officers will be stationed at Hoodland Thriftway in Welches, OR., from 1 – 6 p.m., Country Market in Corbett, OR, from 12 – 2 p.m., and Aims Community Church in Aims, OR, from 3 – 6 p.m. to provide fire information and answer questions in-person.

Additional Information:

Current smoke outlook: https://outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlook/2c7a8f9b

Closures and Evacuations:

Barlow Wayside Park and the Sandy Ridge Recreation Site are temporarily closed due to fire activity. To receive critical emergency messaging via email, phone call, or text, Clackamas County residents can by sign up at https://www.clackamas.us/dm/publicalerts

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR): There is a TFR over the fire area, which includes public drone use. If you fly, we can’t – illegal drone use in a TFR area can halt critical air resource support and may result in high fines to the user.