Parrot-adorned cowboy bandit hits Virginia McDonald’s

A parrot-toting outlaw, donning a fashionable black cowboy hat, is accused of spicing up a mundane morning at a McDonald’s by robbing it at knifepoint, DC News Now reports.

At around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 22, this unusual suspect reportedly strutted in, liberated an undisclosed sum of cash, and promptly fled the scene in a Ford SUV, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Security footage reveals a man in his late 20s to early 30s, adorned with ink and not one, not two, but three parrot sidekicks and a black cowboy hat.

If you’ve got the scoop on this winged wonder, don’t hesitate to squawk to the authorities at (703) 256-8035.