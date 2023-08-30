American Airlines emergency landing after pepper spray mishap

An American Airlines flight went from smooth skies to a sneezing symphony when a passenger decided to spice up the cabin ambiance with a pepper spray party.

In a Reddit post, a user gives a play-by-play of the Miami to New York journey turned unexpected to detour after a woman aboard unleashed the pungent spray, claiming it was all just a terribly mistaken attempt at moisturizing. According to the post witnesses, passengers morphed into a chorus of coughs and complaints, including the flight attendants, prompting the pilot to redirect to Jacksonville.

Once grounded, paramedics treated the temporarily marinated passengers, while the pepper sprayer and her entourage were politely escorted off the aircraft. The flight eventually took off again, hopefully leaving the spicy shenanigans behind and aiming for a turbulence-free journey.