Instagram’s Newest Sensation: Grandfather-Grandson duo perfectly emulate A-lister styles

Meet 77-year-old Alojz Abram, the grandfather turning heads and becoming a sensation by flawlessly recreating iconic looks from A-list celebrities.

With a staggering 1.7 million Instagram followers, Alojz, guided by his grandson Jannik Diefenbach, is basking in the limelight. Having migrated from Slovenia to Germany over five decades ago, per TMZ, Alojz has become a style icon, mimicking the fashion choices of Kanye West, Kylie Jenner, and even Bernie Sanders‘ memorable inauguration ensemble from 2021.

The dynamic duo has been curating these uncannily accurate replicas since Christmas 2016, with followers multiplying shortly thereafter. While Jannik handles the research and preparatory work, Alojz has the final say, ensuring every detail is impeccable. Their popularity has even attracted DMs from celebrities, and an unforgettable invite to the DIOR x Travis Scott show at Paris Fashion Week, which they dubbed their “favorite show ever.”