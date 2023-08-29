Flashing Yellow Signal Change in Downtown The Dalles

On Friday September 1, 2023, the traffic signals downtown currently flash yellow from 10:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m., Monday. thru Saturday and all-day Sunday.

The new flashing yellow schedule will be seven (7) days a week, 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

The purpose of this change is to increase safety of the traveling public. The Traffic Safety Commission has received several concerns regarding the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists crossing 2nd and 3rd Streets at the signalized intersections in the downtown area.

The concern is for when the traffic signals at Union, Washington and Laughlin Streets are flashing yellow. The Commission has recommended to the Public Works Director and City Manager that we change all of the traffic signals to flash yellow from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. seven (7) days a week. These changes will take place starting on Friday, September 1, 2023 at 10:00 p.m.

The change has been approved for a trial period to allow for public input. The public is encouraged to provide feedback to the Public Works Department. Public comments can be sent to:

Email: trafficsafety@ci.the-dalles.or.us

Call: (541) 296-5401

Form: Traffic Safety Commission Request Form

For more information about the Traffic Safety Commission visit www.thedalles.org/commissions and scroll down to select Traffic Safety Commission.

